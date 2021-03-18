Carl H. Cooney

May 9, 1935 - Mar. 17, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Carl H. Cooney, 85, of Pearl Street in Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born in Northumberland, on May 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Earle V. Cooney and Agnes M. (Seney) Cooney.

Mr. Cooney was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and also attended night courses at Adirondack Community College. In high school he was an avid athlete participating in baseball, swimming, the mile run in track, and he was also 135# Golden Gloves Champ for the years 1950 to 1951.

In March of 1953, he enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and served eight years attaining the rank of Sergeant.

On October 11, 1953, he married Marjorie L. Dornan at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hudson Falls. She passed away on January 3, 2020.

He was employed as a Carpenter Millwright, Craft Planner, Machine Shop Foreman, Area Shop Foreman and a Preventative/Predictive Maintenance Supervisor at Imperial (Hercules, Ciba-Geigy) retiring in 1988.

Carl was a communicant of the St. Mary's/ St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls and served there as an usher for 35 years. He also worked on the Volunteer Work Crew for 18 years.

His hobbies included genealogy, speculative housing, and traveling to places such as Switzerland, France, Italy, Hawaii, Ireland, England, and Scotland, Whales, West Rupert and a cruise in the Caribbean. Along with his wife Marge, he helped care for their parents in their time of need.

Besides his parents and wife, he was also predeceased by a son, David V. Cooney and his brother, Leo Amedie Cooney.

Survivors include his daughter, Diane Lambert of Hudson Falls; a son Daniel Cooney and his wife Robin of Gansevoort; five grandchildren: Crystal Lambert, Jennifer Bennett, Danielle Comes, also Daniel Alec Cooney; four great grandchildren: Lilly Bennett, James Hamblin, Lucas Bennett and Schyller Comes; a sister, Delores Holtman of Glenville; and many in-laws.

Friends may call on, Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Face masks must be worn and all Covid-19 recommendations must be followed.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls at the convenience of the family.

The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, 11 Wall Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.