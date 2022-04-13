Menu
Carmella J. Olszewski
FUNERAL HOME
William J. Burke Sons/Bussing Cunniff FH - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 14 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
William J. Burke Sons/Bussing Cunniff FH - Saratoga Springs
Carmella J. Olszewski

Feb. 25, 1951 - April 10, 2022

MIDDLE GROVE – Carmella J. Olszewski, 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Born February 25, 1951 in Saratoga Springs, she is the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Lois E. Coon.

Carmella was a strong and independent woman. She was a Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma cancer survivor. She loved her family very much and would give them the shirt off of her back.

Carmella never hesitated to help all those that she could. For years, she and Philip would host annual summer parties in their backyard for all friends and family to eat, drink and have a good time. In recent years, she looked forward to and enjoyed spending the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, staying with her grandchildren Richy, Kayden, and Makayala who called her "Grandma Carm". She loved listening to their laughter and shenanigans. It brought her great joy and happiness to listen to them and the rest of the family being together as she had lost her vision many years ago.

Through the years, Carmella held various jobs including being a stay at home mom. Alongside her husband, Carmella had a love for baseball and together they were active in the Greenfield Little League for years.

In addition to her parents, Carmella is predeceased by her loving husband of 20 years, Philip.

She is survived by her children: Jeanette Coon of Gansevoort, Richard Coon and his wife Jessica; and their children: Richard, Makayla, and Kayden of Greenwich; and Shawn Olszewski of Hudson Falls; and grandchildren: Kaley, Shawn and Isiah Olszewski and Jasmine Squilla of Corinth. She is also survived by sisters: Janet (Coon) and her husband Gary McLouth of Gansevoort and their child Eric Coon; and Natalie (Coon) and her husband Gary Henning of Porter Corners, brother Joe Coon and his wife Jackie and their daughter Lauren of Gansevoort, as well as an extensive extended family including numerous step-children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Spring, NY 12866 (518-584-5373). A funeral home service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will be private.

For those that wish, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or the Estherville Animal Shelter in Greenfield to support Carmella's love for animals, especially cats and dogs.

Please wear purple or bright colors in remembrance of Carmella.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 13, 2022.
I have so many memories of Carrie from school. She was funny and kind. My condolences to her family. RIP
Kathy Perhaps DeGrechie
Friend
April 12, 2022
Please accept our warmest condolences, we are deeply sorry for your loss.
Don & Leitha Jepson
Friend
April 12, 2022
