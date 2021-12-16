Carmen (Breton) Lefebvre

Jan. 10, 1944 - Dec. 15, 2021

MOREAU - Carmen (Breton) Lefebvre went peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on December 15, 2021. She was at home surrounded by her family. She fought a long hard battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Carmen was born at home on January 10, 1944 in St. Benoit, Quebec, Canada to her loving parents, Laurette (Boucher) and Emile Breton.

After graduating from high school at St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls, NY in 1962, she attended modeling school in Toronto, Canada, and then pursued a successful modeling career in New York City. She later returned to Glens Falls and married her first husband, W Scott Nichols II, in 1964 where they lived and raised their two children.

While raising her children, Carmen began working as a Key Punch Operator and later became the Personnel Director of Regional Data Center until she retired.

She married her current husband, Robert Lefebvre in May 1989. They celebrated 32 years of marriage with a renewal of their wedding vows earlier this year.

Carmen was predeceased by her parents and her brother, John L. Breton and sister-in-law Sylvia Breton. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert L. Lefebvre; her daughter Lisa Gereau and husband William; her son W Scott Nichols III and his wife Lois; her grandchildren: Talia Dyer and her husband Jordan, Tyler Gereau and his wife Olivia; her two great granddaughters: Layla Morgan Dyer and Harper Jayne Gereau; her siblings: Estelle Leclerc and husband Paul, Paul Breton, Clairette Mathis and her husband George M. Mathis, Patricia Bruce and her husband Larry Bruce; and her sister-in-law Deborah Breton. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Carmen's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to her special caregivers she has had over the years and to the Glens Falls Hospital Wellness Center. A special thanks goes to Bonnie Herbaly, her best friend of 60 years and long-term caregiver, Carmen Davis who gave her around-the-clock care during her last few days. Other special caregivers are Peggy McCarthur, and Juanita Combs, as well as Glens Falls Hospital Wellness staff members Cheryl, Maggie and Aaron. You all cared for her as if she were your own family.

The family will receive visitors starting at 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Michaels the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Michaels the Archangel Church, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery and will be private for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of MB Kilmer Funeral home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.