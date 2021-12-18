Menu
Carmen Lefebvre
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Carmen (Breton) Lefebvre

MOREAU - Carmen (Breton) Lefebvre went peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on December 15, 2021.

The family will receive visitors starting at 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Michaels the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Michaels the Archangel Church, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery and will be private for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of MB Kilmer Funeral home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 18, 2021.
Bob and family, Nick and I send deepest sympathies at Carmen's passing. Our memories of her always bring a smile. Love, Fran
Fran Meltz
January 24, 2022
We are sorry for your loss, We will keep you in our prayers.
Michael and Lesleigh
December 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. She was always so kind. From all the Lebrun´s we are sending you lots of love and prayers.
Theresa Stewart
Friend
December 16, 2021
Rest In Peace, Carmen, and may your family find comfort in the love of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Barbara and Garry Hamlin
Friend
December 16, 2021
All our love, your DCN Team
December 16, 2021
