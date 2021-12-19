Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carmine James DeCrescente Sr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mechanicville High School
FUNERAL HOME
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY

Carmine James DeCrescente, Sr.

June 14, 1927 - Dec. 16, 2021

MECHANICVILLE - Carmine James DeCrescente, Sr., 94, an icon to his hometown, legendary entrepreneur, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at his residence from complications of Covid-19, in the company of his loved ones.

Born in Mechanicville, June 14 (Flag Day) 1927, son of the late Angelo and Josephine (Cimino) DeCrescente, graduated from Mechanicville High School, forged his parents signature and enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 during WWII.

Carm was a "Beer Man" by day and a musician by night. He began working in the beer business in 1948 with his father Angelo, who established DeCrescente Distributing Company (DDC) that same year. While working with his father, he began by doing everything from selling to delivery.

Besides his passion for the beer business, he was an outstanding musician as well. He played the clarinet and the saxophone in the "Carmine DeCrescente Trio" for over 30 years. The trio included Joseph Gaetano, drums, and Dominick Zappone, accordion. They performed at many weddings, anniversary parties, and Restaurant and Tavern Association events. They also performed regularly at The Edison Club, Panza's Restaurant and Joyces Log Cabin. Carm had a knack for quickly learning and performing a song, as though he had been playing it for years. He last played a set of five songs at his 90th birthday party in 2017. He lit up the crowd with his incredible talent and never missed a beat.

In his leadership at DDC, he was one who led by example. Like in other areas of his life, he was considered the "leader of the pack". After 25 successful years working alongside his father, he became President of DDC in 1973. He then took the business to the next level through his incredible vision. With his wife Mary alongside him, they surpassed the one million case mark in 1988, quite an accomplishment from a business that began in a small garage in Mechanicville, NY. Eventually, in 1997, Carm transitioned DDC to his son, C.J., Jr. after working together with him for 18 years. He continued mentoring C.J. and assisting DDC through various acquisitions and successes. In 2005, Carm was inducted into the "Legends Hall of Fame" by the Miller Brewing Company, one of the most prestigious awards in the beer business today.

Carm took pride in his customer base, but not just from a business perspective. He enjoyed people and built long lasting friendships. He always made it a point to say hello to the owner, bartender or even people sitting at the bar, quickly making new relationships. He was also extremely loyal to his employees and always looked out for them both personally and professionally. It would not be odd to see him sweeping the floor alongside his warehouse folks on any given day, or hopping on a forklift whenever the company was shorthanded. He built the company on service and had no problem tossing a keg of beer in the back seat of his car and dropping it off on the weekend to fulfill a customer's needs if necessary.

Carm was a longtime member and past Exalted Ruler of the Mechanicville/Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403, and Charter Member of the Mechanicville Athletic Club.

In his later years, he began having some great times with his friends at Saratoga National Golf Club. It became his new band of brothers and they enjoyed each other's company, especially the birthday dinners together with Barbara and Don Lucarelli, Mary and Bob Howard, Tom Newkirk, Larry Hooker and Christa and Bob Boden(deceased). Carm was also known to "hold his own" pretty well in a game of gin rummy.

Although not a frequent traveler by any means, he took numerous trips with his son C.J. and friends to Florida. He provided the entertainment with his storytelling and thoroughly enjoyed their evenings together, laughing and telling jokes. Some of his stories could make you laugh until you cried!

In the end, what he loved the most and was so proud of was his family. Sunday dinner and a simple bowl of pasta and meatballs gave him perhaps the largest smile of all! That is the memory we will keep forever.

Carm was predeceased by his wife and business advisor of 60 years Mary (Cicchinelli) DeCrescente in 2009 and a son Leo John Boyland in 1973, along with his cherished aunts, uncles his many cousins and their families, his beloved cousin Sal Cervine and lifelong friend Frank Bove.

Carm was survived by his son C.J. (Marybeth) DeCrescente, Jr.; sister Angela "Babe" Dugan; grandchildren: Jessica (Lee) Aiezza, Carmine III (Brianna) DeCrescente, Matthew (Samuel) DeCrescente, Payton DeCrescente; and great-grandchildren: Maddox, Dylan, Lila, Leo, and Julian. The DeCrescente Family will never forget the incredible care Carm was given from Sophie Caruso, Jackie Mastrocola, Debra Greco, Raema Mitchell, Judy Noonan and Cathy Guerrerro. And finally, two people who always kept him going and were there every step of the way, Nekeisha "Nikki" Sullivan and Dr. Carl Sgambati. Your tireless efforts gave Carm more time in the world than we would have ever thought possible.

Due of the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the DeCrescente family respectfully will only be conducting private services at this time. His hometown friends, employees and business associates, whom Carm loved, are asked to pray for Carm's family, and look forward to a time in the future to express their condolences and many, many stories of that lovable man, Carm DeCrescente.

Burial with military honors will be held privately in the family plot in St. Paul's Cemetery.

A special way of remembrance may be to make memorial contributions in proud and loving memory of Carmine J. DeCrescente, Sr. to the Alzheimers's Association of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.

To leave condolences, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
38 Entries
Catherine Maguire
January 6, 2022
Our deepest condolences to CJ and family. Carmie was a great friend to the Tironi family for many years. RIP Frank Tironi Jr. and Frank Sr.
Frank Tironi Jr.
December 22, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Carm DeCrescente's family. I was a member of the DeCrescente family of employees, during some of what I remember as being huge transitions. From an organization with a fleet of 15 trucks, parking in the Conerty bldg., moving to what was known as the government paper bldg. (Westvaco,) a new fleet of trucks, the Miller Brewing Co. strike, the new massive keg cooler, a massive amount of new brands, including the Coors market. The DeCrescente's family picnics, Christmas parties were always top shelf events, nothing too good for Carm's family. At one Clamsteam, I talked Carm into playing Harlem Nocturne with the band, he was Incredible!! Carm was Always there for each and every team member, no matter what the problem. Although I haven't seen or talked with Carm in many years, I will always remember, never forget my years spent with Carm DeCrescente & Carmie's Army. Please accept our deepest condolences. Carm is now in the loving embrace of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Sincerely, Tommy & Mary Messore
Tommy & Mary Messore
Friend
December 21, 2021
CJ- Deepest sympathy to you and your family on the passing of your Father. He was a more than worthy as a competitor- a true challenge in every aspect. I know you and your organization will miss him - that´s good - remember him for all his accomplishments , including his benefit to the community Have a blessed Christmas and God bless Regards Don Miller / Genesee Brewery (Rtd)
Don Miller- Rochester, NY
December 21, 2021
Your NY Yuengling Partners
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss.we are praying for your family
Joan perrotta and family
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loos of your Father Carmine... as you know he was one of a kind and they don´t make men like him anymore ... if there was more like him there would be a kinder worldrip w the angels in heaven
Debra Caravello
December 21, 2021
Stewart's Enterprises
December 20, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Babe, CJ, Marybeth, and entire DeCrescente Family. This man was "truly" a legend; blessed with legendary passion, charisma, vision, generosity, and love; but what I´ll never forget and admire the most was his innate courage to always be himself regardless of the situation. Thoughts and prayers.
Tim Daignault
Work
December 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Decrescente family at this time.
Chris Tironi & Family
December 20, 2021
To the whole DeCrescente family, our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers to everyone during this difficult time.
Brian & Denise Corbett & The Staff at Bokland Custom Visuals
Friend
December 20, 2021
We all lost of "Giant" of a man, what a great American Success story! He was truly an inspiration to all of us "Beer men"! May God Bless him and his family everyday.
Joe Cotroneo
Friend
December 20, 2021
Babe, CJ, and to the rest of the family, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Carm, may he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Frank Cinella
Frank Cinella
December 20, 2021
CJ and the DeCrescente family, Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
Bob Belber, Gary Holle, and the staff of the Times Union Center
Friend
December 20, 2021
CJ my condolences to the family on the loss of the patriarch of your family. It was a pleasure to know your father through my business dealings in Mechanicville, always a friendly smile and greeting from him when ever I saw him. May he rest in peace.
John Guzy
December 20, 2021
A toast to a life well and long lived. We can all raise a glass of liquid gold (probably from him). May all REST in Peace and be thankful for knowing and being part of, this legacy.
AJ M
Other
December 20, 2021
MY CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. HE WAS A GREAT MAN AND A GENTLEMAN AND WONERFUL TO WORK WITH
TOM PASCUCCI
December 20, 2021
CJ and the entire Decrescente family I send my thoughts and prayers. Carmie is a one of a kind, larger than life, wonderful man. I am grateful to have called him my friend for many years and he will truly be missed!
Suzette Hellwig
December 20, 2021
Jessica and Lee We are so sorry to hear of your loss.
Beth Paul Matthews martin
December 20, 2021
C. J. and family we are so sorry for your loss and send our love and sympathy. Many years ago with your dads help and encouragement I was able to turn my life around and Jan and I were always so grateful. I had many people help but it meant a great deal coming from him because he had a way of making me listen. RIP "Sergico" my friend
nick and jan perrotta
December 19, 2021
Our sincere condolences to CJ and entire family. Fortunate to have known Carm for many years. Respect and appreciation. RIP Carm.
Bob & Robin Antonelli
Friend
December 19, 2021
My deepest condolences on the loss of such a great man. My prayers are with you all.
Susan Underwood
Other
December 19, 2021
On behalf of my family I would like to pass our condolences on to C.J. and family. Carm was a competitor of my father´s along with a good friend. I also knew him from my many years of working at Grand Union and I always found him to be a gentleman. May he rest in peace
Tom Natoli
December 19, 2021
Doing Business with Carm and the DeCresente family I and my family send our condolences to family. During the 40 years doing business with Carm; I could still call him or his son with all my questions or concerns and they took good care of me and my business. Treasure the memories............
Joan Desadora, The Parting Glass Pub
December 19, 2021
I will miss the great conversations we had for years about great jazz players and their music Truly a great inspiration God Bless
Jim Kirby
Friend
December 19, 2021
My sincere condolences to Carm's family in their time of loss. I worked as a driver for him many years and admired his willingness to help his employees and community. He will sadly be missed.
Ed Quackenbush
Work
December 19, 2021
CJ, Marybeth & extended family, I´m so saddened to hear of Dad´s passing. I could always count on Dad greeting me with a "burst of excitement" a big smile & a warm hug. I will always cherish those memories. So very sorry. Carol Cicchinelli McManus
Carol McManus
December 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss CJ and family! A great loss of a fantastic Father and grandfather. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Manny Criscione
Friend
December 19, 2021
There will never be another Carm Decresente. He and Mary were our neighbors in Clifton Park for many years. We were so fortunate to have them in our lives at that time. There are not enough words to express what a wonderful, thoughtful, generous and "funny" gentleman Carm was. He will be truly missed by us, our family and the community.
Gary and Kathie Smith
December 19, 2021
C.J. and to the family my deepest condolences to you on the passing of your dad. Another angel has gone to heaven and you know that he's with your mom and will be watching over the family. God Bless and may he rest in peace
John Leone
December 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of your Dad´s passing. He must have been an inspiration to you. He will be missed.
Walt Adey
Other
December 19, 2021
Tony, Tricia, Nicole Ianniello
December 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you CJ and Babe and your entire family. He will be greatly missed and loved. May god bless
Sophie Caruso
December 19, 2021
Jessica, So sorry to hear of your grandfathers passing. May Gods love comfort you and the entire family in this time of sorrow. Paul Osborne ( Majceka's EIBL).
Paul J. Osborne
Other
December 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to C.J and your families. Carmine was a great business man and his love for his family and community was as overwhelming as his generosity. He can never be replaced as he was truly one of a kind. He will R.I.P. knowing that the love for his business is in more than capable hands and will be for generations to come. Rest In Peace Carmine.
John DeCrescente Queensbury
Family
December 19, 2021
CJ, Marybeth and family, we are so sorry to learn of the passing of your Dad and Grandfather. It was a pleasure and an honor to meet your Dad and share some stories of the mutual friends we have. May the fondest memories be your comfort at this most difficult time, as you celebrate his life and his legacy.
Santino & Beth Serfilippi
Friend
December 19, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
December 19, 2021
CJ, MaryBeth & family, We´re so sorry for the loss of Carm. He was a pillar in our community . Glad we got to see him before we came South. Our thoughts & prayers are with you.
Rick & Katie McBride Naples, Florida
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 38 of 38 results