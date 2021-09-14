Carol A. Flynn

Oct. 17, 1939 - Sept. 12, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Carol A. Flynn, 81, of Fort Edward, joined her beloved husband Charles in the arms of the Lord on September 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 17, 1939, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Warren Green and Elizabeth Green (Clute).

She attended Glens Falls High School.

Carol loved country and Irish music. She was an avid reader. She was a collector of angels, teddy bears, porcelain dolls and Fenton Art Glass. Carol also enjoyed boat rides on Lake George and riding in the country with her late husband Charles.

On October 13, 1979, she married her second husband, Charles H. Flynn of Lake George, NY. He passed away on February 9, 2012 after 32 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brother Richard Green.

Carol and her first husband, Walter P. Jones, were married for 17 years before his passing. They are survived by their six children: Kathy (Bill) Fenton, Debbie Corbett, Nora (J.D.) Sanders, Lori( John) Wilder, Patricia (Jason) Smith, Mathew Jones; her brothers: Robert (Annmarie) Green, Michael (Joyce) Green; her sister, Gloria (Richard) LaVigne; she also had many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Sister Donna Irvine, chaplain at the Glens Falls Hospital, officiating.

Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veteran's Cemetery on Duel Road in the town of Stillwater.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY 12205.

Special thanks to the Warren Center, their caring and loving staff made a very stressful and emotional time a little more bearable.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.