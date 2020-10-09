Carol June Tracey Dingman

July 13, 1945 - Oct. 6, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Carol June Tracey Dingman, 75 (affectionately known as Junebug and Carebear) passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born July 13, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Edith Mae (Fowler) Dingman. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her first husband, Phillip Tracey Sr.; his brother, Paul Tracey; his sister, Barbara Benway and his parents, Walter Tracey Sr.; Evelyn Tracey; her brother, Ronald Dingman; her sister, Shirley Ramsey; sister, Eileen Woodward and her husband, Jack A. Woodward as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carol graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1963.

On March 13, 1993, she married Ronald Dingman Sr. of South Glens Falls.

For many years, Carol worked for Glens Falls High School in the cafeteria. She was also an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Post #553 of the American Legion, where you could find her calling Bingo or tending bar.

Family was everything to Carol, oftentimes putting them first. At family gatherings, she was one of the first to arrive and the last to leave. You could say she was somewhat the family midwife as she was there to welcome many babies into the world. She loved camping and having family picnics as well as taking boat cruises every summer on Lake George. She loved taking her family to the Balloon Festival every year and always made great memories for her children and husband. Carol always made sure to go over the top to make the holidays special. She was a fun loving soul with a witty sense of humor and always ready for a laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband and best friend Ronald J. Dingman; her children: Susan Tracey, Tammy Tracey, Phillip Tracey Jr. and his sons: Andrew Tracey and Wayne Tracey, Missy Tracey and her son, Justin Tracey; Lisa Sullivan and her husband, James Sullivan; her brother, John Dingman and his wife, Kris Dingman, her sister, Jean Taft, her sister, Sandi Bigelow and her husband, Robert Bigelow as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at M.B.Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to state regulations only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with parking lot attendant.

Due to attendance limitations, services are for immediate family only, services will be live streamed for all others at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Please go to our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com click on Carol's Book of Memories, then photos/videos tab and scroll down for the link.