Carol Linda Nason

ARGYLE - Carol Linda Nason, 77, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing home with her twin sister by her side.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. The family is requesting that everyone wears a mask. A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hour at 12:30 at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. following the funeral service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Memorial donations in Carol's memory can be made to North Argyle Community Church, 335 County Rte 44, Argyle, NY 12809.

To view Carol's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.