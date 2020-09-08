Casey Michael Cottrell

Sept. 2, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Casey Michael Cottrell, 26, a remarkable young man left us on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Casey had a passion for women's wrestling, he ran Squared Circle Sirens since 2014, under the name Casey Michael. He focused on news concerning women's wrestling promotions and performers. Casey's last story posted June 26. Squared Circle Sirens was often cited as a highly reliable source by those in wrestling media.

Casey was an important voice for women's wrestling so his passing is a huge loss, not only for the people who knew him personally but many in the wrestling business as well.

As news of Michael's untimely death spread across social media, WWE champion Charlotte Flair simply tweeted, "RIP Casey," while Impact Wrestling's Madison Royce wrote, "This hurts. Love and prayers to all of Casey's friends and family." Wrestler Killer Kelly tweeted, "He was such a strong person… my condolences."

Impact Wrestling also recognized Michael's death on Twitter. Their official Twitter account wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Casey Michael, few have championed women's wrestling more than he did. RIP."

Casey's friends considered him a mentor, stating "Casey helped shape me into the person I am today, professionally. I followed his lead professionally and reached out to him when I needed advice on what to do, or where to go." Another wrote, "Casey was more than a professional mentor, he helped shaped me, personally, too. I went to Casey often with personal issues, issues with friends, issues with direction, anything and everything."

"You don't need to know anything about women's wrestling to see the admiration that Casey Michael's community had for him. It's little wonder as to why, everything about him just screams wholesomeness and sincerity."

Casey had been active on Twitter with his final tweet written Aug. 31, "I have the best people in the world as my friends, I can't thank you all enough for your kindness. Love you all."

He leaves behind his mother and father, Eloy and Lianne (Bacon) Cottrell; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Private graveside services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made https:/www.gofundme.com/fasey-michael-cottrell-memorial-fundraiser.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.