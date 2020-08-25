Catherine Donohue MacNeil

Dec 28, 1943 - Aug 21, 2020

Catherine Donohue MacNeil, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away at home surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020.

She was born December 28, 1943 in Cambridge, NY to the late William J. and Catherine (Ouellette) Donohue.

Cathy grew up in Greenwich, NY. She graduated from Greenwich Central School and attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY where she studied Nutrition. Later, she graduated from the Mildred Elley School. While working as a medical secretary, she met the love of her life, Ronnie. They married on August 13, 1966 and moved to New York City. After deciding that country life close to family was favorable to city living, they moved back to the area and settled in Greenwich, where they raised five children and lived happily for over 50 years.

She was a voracious reader, a skilled seamstress and cross-stitcher, an avid gardener and a friend to many. Cathy was a caring, generous person who made sure that life's special moments did not go unnoticed.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Ronald C. MacNeil; brothers: William and Thomas Donohue.

She is survived by her beloved children: Margaret (Andrew) Lesniewski, Heather (Todd) Wysocki, Erin (Paul) Nechipurenko, Jonathan (Nicole) MacNeil and Benjamin MacNeil; eight grandchildren: Nicholas, Alexander, Anna, Grace, Michael, William, Mallory and Noelle; two sisters: Margaret (Mardi) McLoughlin, Anne (John) Wagner; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will be required and 30 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.

A Mass of a Christian burial will be held privately for the family on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 36 Bleeker St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating.

Interment with her husband Ronald in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will follow the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY, 1234 or the Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com