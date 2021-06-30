Catherine "Cathy" M. (Wentink) Hamlin

Dec. 18, 1952 - June 29, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Catherine "Cathy" M. (Wentink) Hamlin, 68, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital with her kids by her side, after a nearly six year fight with ovarian cancer.

Born December 18, 1952, in Indianapolis, IN, Cathy was the oldest daughter of Frank and Jean (Mangan) Wentink, and grew up in Colonie, NY.

During her childhood, she enjoyed visiting family in New Jersey, trips to Maine and country drives to go fishing with her mom, dad and sisters. After her graduation from Notre Dame Catholic School, she found the perfect job and a group of lifelong friends at Bell Atlantic (now Verizon).

She eventually moved to Glens Falls and was lucky enough to meet her soulmate. On April 20, 1985, she married Mike Hamlin and they spent 29 happy years together, until his passing in 2014, she missed him every day since he's been gone.

Cathy retired after over 35 years of working at Verizon, but never strayed too far from her friends. She always looked forward to their times spent together, especially at their monthly "Girls Night Out".

Following her retirement, Cathy and Mike loved taking vacations and took several cross-country trips to see Michael in California. After Mike died, Cathy took one final, two-month long trip from California to Virginia Beach with Melissa, Michael, Xenia and her grandchildren; a trip none of us will ever forget. The past several years, she also spent a lot of time in Virginia Beach with her family. When home, she was always with Melissa, her family and many friends. As long as she had a good book and the people she loved by her side, she was happy.

Cathy was reunited in Heaven with her husband, Mike; her mom and dad, whom she cherished; her grandparents; Mike's grandmother, Evelyn "Rocco" Siraco and her sister-in-law, Donna Mendez.

Cathy is survived by her daughter, Melissa Hamlin of Glens Falls; her son, Michael Hamlin, Jr. and his wife Xenia of Virginia Beach, VA; her grandkids and best buddies: Heaven, Nevaeh and Michael; her four sisters: Mary Jean Noirot and her husband, Walt, of Freehold, Maureen Miller of Gloversville, Beth Baehrel and her husband, Damon, of Earlton, and Bonnie Case and her husband, Bob, of Glenville; her mother and father-in-law, Jackie and Roy Hamlin of Glens Falls; sisters and brothers-in-law: Diane Toomey and her husband, Kevin, of Queensbury, Marty Hamlin and his wife, Patty, of Rising Sun, MD and Gina Hansen of Saratoga Springs; Cathy was also loved by her many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family; and other extended family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

Cathy will be buried with Mike following the funeral at 12 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the entire staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, especially Dr. Yun, who went above and beyond in caring for her over the years. We would also like to thank two of her best friends, our Gram, Jackie Hamlin and Mona Bearor, for taking her to various appointments and being a constant source of love and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Cathy's memory to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY, or a charity of one's choice.

From your sisters: We will miss you dearly, Cath. It was and always will be the five of us. We were all in AWE of how you fought this fight. Give Mommy, Daddy and Mike a BIG hug from us!! They were all waiting with open arms.

Our mom was amazing. The years since our Dad got sick have not been easy for her or our family, but she never for a second felt sorry for herself. She was always thinking of everyone else before herself and we were all amazed her strength and positivity. We are all proud of how hard she fought and she'll always be our hero. We love you so much, Mom, and we miss you already.

