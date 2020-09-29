Catherine J. Blakely

Feb. 23, 1930 - Sept. 25, 2020

HADLEY - Catherine J. Blakely, 90, of Fairwiew Rd., passed away Friday morning, September 25, 2020 at the Jesse, Corinth.

Born on February 23, 1930 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Fannie (Claydon) Wheaton. She was a graduate of Corinth Central School.

She married Paul Blakely on April 29, 1951 in Corinth. Mr. Blakely passed away on January 7, 2007 following 55 years of marriage.

Catherine worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, Blakely and White, Inc. in Hadley. She had also worked in her earlier years at Ketchum Manufacturing and Stone's Pharmacy soda counter.

Her enjoyments included ceramics, crocheting, gardening, flowers, and family gatherings. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Lake Luzerne.

She is survived by a daughter, Ann Sampson of Crane, OR; one son, James (Robin) Blakely of Fort Edward; one grandson, Eric (Julie) Blakely of Porter Corners; two great granddaughters: Nora and Claire; one sister, Carol Goodwin of Stillwater.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn and NYS capacity requirements will be followed.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Northeast Cemetery, Pawlet, VT at 1:30 p.m.

Catherine's family would like to sincerely thank hospice and especially all the girls at The Jesse and Gail Kader. They treated mom like family, and we know she received the best loving care possible.

