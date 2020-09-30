Catherine Patricia (Beckwith) McPhee

June 14, 1931 - Sept. 27, 2020

WHITEHALL - Catherine Patricia (Beckwith) McPhee, 89 passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire with her family by her side.

Catherine, the daughter of Douglas and Mary Theresa (Barker) Beckwith, was born on June 14, 1931 in Albany. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1948 and continued her education at Albany Business College in New York.

Catherine married Robert McPhee on Oct. 13, 1951 at Our Lady of Angels Church. They began their life together in Newport, Rhode Island, later returning to their hometown of Whitehall. They spent 68 wonderful years together and were blessed with seven children.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Marie Pope; sister Lorraine Gurney; and brother Raymond Beckwith.

Catherine is survived by her loving husband, Robert; and her children: Patricia (Laurence) Young, Michael (Janice) McPhee, Nancy (Charles) Henn, Cynthia (Leo) Rigby, Judith Rozell, and Ellen (Robert) Touchette. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, who loved to call her Mimi.

Catherine especially enjoyed her family and spent many years raising her children. She continued her love of children for 22 years as a classroom aide at Whitehall Central School until her retirement. In retirement, Catherine and Robert traveled in their motor home to Florida and many states in between. They enjoyed their many vacations in Maine, Hawaii, The Grand Canyon, Cruising the Caribbean, and in later years, Myrtle Beach. Catherine lived a loving and full life. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Catherine had a special place in her heart for all animals. Part of her family included a pet dog and cat for most of her life, most currently her beloved dog, Sam, who misses her terribly.

Catherine had a deep faith and was an active communicant of Our Lady Angels and Our Lady of Hope Church. She enjoyed her weekly Rosary group for many years with her friends.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the incredibly caring staff at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care for making Catherine's final days comfortable and peaceful. We would also like to extend our thanks for their kindness and support to us.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street in Whitehall. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Our Lady of Hope Church on 9 Wheeler Ave. in Whitehall, with the Pastor Rev. Rendell Torres officiating. Burial will be at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery following the Mass. Those in attendance are asked to follow all COVID precautions including wearing a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to Skenesborough Emergency Squad, 37 Skenesborough Drive, Whitehall, NY 12887; The Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756 https:/dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.orgyrne-center-for-palliative-and-hospice-care; Our Lady of Hope Church, 9 Wheeler Ave. Whitehall NY 12887 https:/olhstann.org

