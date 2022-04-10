Catherine "Cathy" Webster

Jan. 1, 1958 – April 2, 2022

THURMAN/BRANCHVILLE, SC - Catherine "Cathy" Webster, 64, of Thurman, NY and most recently of Branchville, SC, daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Hall) Harford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on April 2, 2022.

Cathy came into this world on January 1, 1958 in Thurman, NY. Cathy graduated from Warrensburg High School and spent many years living between Warrensburg and Thurman.

Twenty plus years were spent working at Corner Auto Care in Warrensburg and ending her career with BARD Manufacturing in Queensbury, NY. Cathy was always looking forward to the next party, singing her favorite songs to karaoke and most importantly spending time with family and friends.

Besides her parents, Cathy is predeceased by her husband Charlie Webster; sister Marge Parker; step-son Chip Webster.

Cathy is survived by her daughter Melissa Vernum and her partner Tracy of Branchville, SC; son Ethan Vernum (Aliesha Harris) of Thurman; step-son Terry Vernum, Jr. of Thurman; step-daughter-in-law Stacey Webster and her daughter Moriah of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Jasonah Vernum, Sophiah Vernum, Noah Vernum and Pudd Vernum; nephew Silas Tucker; niece Maria Woods; sister Mary Fish; and many many friends.

Per Cathy's request there are no services scheduled.

A Celebration of Cathy's Life will take place on April 23, 2022, Noon, at 17 Hudson Street, Warrensburg.

