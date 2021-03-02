Menu
Cathy A. Lennox
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Cathy A. Lennox

Feb. 13, 1963 – Feb. 24, 2021

MIDDLE GRANVILLE - Cathy Ann Lennox, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Cathy was born on February 13, 1963 in Rutland, Vermont the daughter of the late Leonard and Florence (Gregory) Beebe.

She was married to her best friend, Craig Lennox for more than 27 years.

Cathy worked at Elderwood Health Care in Ticonderoga (formerly Inner Lake) for many years.

She loved fishing and camping. Cathy loved her animals. She raised alpacas, goats, cows, and puppies. She also loved horses and horseback riding. She was an avid crocheter and a wonderful cook.

Cathy was predeceased by her parents, brothers: Glen Winters, Ronnie Winters and Clinton Beebe and her fur babies Shiloh, Lady and Chaos. Left to miss her immeasurably is her husband, Craig. Her memory will live on with her brothers: Leonard Beebe (Mary) of Argyle and Richard Beebe (Amy) of Putnam as well as her nieces and nephews: Adrian Beebe, Leonard Beebe, Mary Beebe, Ray Winters, Jason Winters, Garrett Beebe, Abby Weiss, and Scott Winters. Her fur babies Little Britt, Little Man, Chance, Sable, and Patty Paws will be lost without her.

Burial will be Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 2, 2021.
Robert M King Funeral Home
I will miss all Kathys pictures of her furry family. She was a beautiful lady!
Noelle Beede
March 3, 2021
Sympathy and Condolences to all Cathy's Family and Friends. We became friends when she worked at the Nursing Home. She was always there for you when you had a loved one there and just to be friends. She will be missed by so many! I know how she loved her animals and remember how upset she was when her dog was missing. I am making a donation in memory of Cathy.
Kathleen Liddell
March 3, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Craig & Leona for the passing of Cathy.....she will certainly be sorely missed by All. Much love from the Connecticut Family.
Donna M Lennox
March 2, 2021
