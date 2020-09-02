Cecile M. "Cemo" Vaughn

March 9, 1928 - Aug. 30, 2020

KINGSBURY - Cecile M. "Cemo" Vaughn, 92, of Hebron, formerly of Waite Rd, Hudson Falls, NY passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born on March 9, 1928 in Massena, she was the daughter of the late Donat and Yvonne (Levasseur) Laneuville.

Cemo graduated from Massena High School in the class of 1947.

On December 26, 1949, she married Frank E. Vaughn in Massena. He passed away on January 10, 2009, after 60 years of marriage.

For a time, she worked at General Electric Co. in Syracuse and in Fort Edward. She also worked for 20 years at C. R. Bard in Queensbury, until her retirement in 1991.

Cemo was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. She was in good standing as a member of the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company Auxiliary since 1968. In 1969, Cemo along with Frank became a Founding Member of the Kingsbury Barnstormers Snowmobile Club.

Cemo was a kind, compassionate, generous Matriarch to her family and her many friends that were like family to her. She enjoyed dancing the night away, making crafts, snowmobiling, completing puzzles and spending time with her ever expanding family. Additionally, Cemo enjoyed traveling with her husband in their fifth wheel camper and had the wonderful opportunity of visiting 47 states.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Wayne A. Vaughn who died Sept. 27, 1988, and Wayne's wife, Charlene; four brothers: Paul, Norman, Henry and Albert Laneuville; and two sisters: Theresa Horn and Frances Hope; Son- in law, Jeffery Ferguson.

Survivors include her three daughters: Vicki Ferguson of Fruita, CO, Linda Vaughn of Hartford and her companion, Mike Paige of Fort Ann and Sharon Herrick and her husband, Rick of Hebron; six grandchildren: Tori Vaughn and his wife, Hilary of Hudson Falls, Derek Vaughn and his wife, Carrie Marie of Fort Ann, Melanie Campbell and her Husband, Jack Tracy of Monmouth, Maine, Adam Campbell of Hartford , Christine VanHoesen and her husband, Duke of Hudson Falls, and David Vaughn and his wife, Kristi of Sanford, North Carolina; five step grandchildren: Jamie Deyoe of Georgia, Brian Herrick and wife, Rebekkah of Argyle, Kathryn Payne and husband, John of Queensbury, Kevin Herrick and significant other, Theresa Adams of Niskayuna, Alexis Herrick and fiance, Brady Rainville of Hudson Falls; ten great grandchildren: Karlisa and her significant other, Dylan Wilson, Tyler and his significant other, Hunter Murphy, Owen, Kole, Talia, Dillon, Isabelle, Charlene, Luke, Ethan, Kaylee; one great-great grandchild, Karter; eleven step grandchildren: Mia, Jack, Bentley, Killian, Gabriel, Kenny, Deklen, Charlotte, Andrew, Evan, Alyssa; three sisters: Marguerite Green and Mary Jeanne Richards, both of Massena and Louise Harvey of Clay; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private family celebration of life to be held.

Cemo's family suggests memorial contributions to the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P. O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Any flowers for the celebration may be sent to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home. Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

