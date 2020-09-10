Charlene A. Brown

May 14, 1961 - Sept. 4, 2020

GRANVILLE - Charlene Ann Brown, age 59, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Charlene was born on May 14, 1961 in Glens Falls, the daughter of Leo and Shirley (Loomis) Brown.

Charlene was a consumer of the assisted living resources provided by ARC. She resided at the Aiken Road residence. She possessed a special charisma that made everyone love her. She had a great sense of humor. She loved outings with her ARC family. Some of her favorites involved music and concerts, and she loved to shop. Charlene enjoyed The Special Olympics program where she cheered on her many friends who participated. One of her favorite activities was to do laundry, her own and anyone else's. That alone made her a popular friend. Charlene looked forward to a good movie night which might be Harry Potter or Shirley Temple movies. She also enjoyed card games with her friends. Her family always made sure that she had new cards each year because they others got so worn out.

Charlene was predeceased by her mother, Shirley and a sister Sherry Do.

She is survived by her loving father, Leo of South Carolina; a brother, Gary (Pam) of Monticello, Georgia; three sisters: Carrie Reed (Charlie) of Granville, Patricia Dunbar (Milt) of Middle Granville and Denise Futch (Gerald) of Griffin, Georgia. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews, but was particularly close to Kimberly and Crystal Reed. Her extended family left to miss her is Bruce Loomis (Lucy) of Kingsbury and several cousins.

Charlene will be laid to eternal rest with her mother, Shirley at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville.

The family wishes to extend their eternal thanks to the staff of ARC and CWI for their many years of care.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville.