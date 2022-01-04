Menu
Charlene N. Curley
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY

Charlene N. Curley

July 1, 1948 - Dec. 28, 2021

SO. GLENS FALLS - Charlene N. Curley, 73, a career Licensed Practical Nurse, died Tuesday, Dec. 28th at Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief illness. Born in Troy, July 1, 1948, daughter of the late Charles and Norma Gilgallon Bradt, she graduated from Stillwater Central School and the School of Nursing at Albany Medical College.

Charlene raised her family and had a nursing career at Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital for a number of years.

Charlene enjoyed crossword puzzles, was a binge television watcher along with her family, which she was proud of her daughters and grandson.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband John S. Curley and brother Erick Bradt.

Survivors include two daughters: Erica and Amanda Curley; grandson, Christopher Santiago; sisters: Sandra Knapp, Laurette Coffee and Linda Cowen; along with nieces, nephews and family.

Private services at the convenience of her family.

Remembrances may be made to the American Lung Association in memory of Charlene Bradt Curley.

To leave condolences visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
