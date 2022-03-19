Menu
Charles C. Adams Jr.
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
May, 14 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Talk of the Town
Charles C. Adams Jr.

GLENS FALLS - Charles C. Adams Jr., passed away at his home in Glens Falls, NY, on February 10, 2022. He was also affectionately known to close friends and family as Joe, Chuck or Charlie. He began his life in Fort Edward, NY, with his four siblings. He was especially close with his sisters. They had many shared experiences like ice skating on the Feeder Canal, rides on bicycles and the independence of growing up as a baby boom child of the 1950s.

It was while he was a student at Lake George High School that he met the love of his life Joanne Baker. After leaving high school they began a new life and started a family in Virginia at the Norfolk Naval Base. It is there that Joe embarked on four years of honorable service in the United States Navy aboard USS Forrestal CVA-59 aircraft carrier. During multiple successful and memorable deployments, he primarily served as a hangar flight deck elevator operator.

Returning to Glens Falls with his expanding family, Joe began 26-years of public service with the City of Glens Falls Fire Department. As a professional firefighter, he'd obtain the highest level EMT position. He especially enjoyed the camaraderie of the fire department and skillfully driving the pumper fire truck to emergency calls. In addition, to support his family, Joe also operated a residential and commercial painting and wallpapering business. He employed and taught his sons his painting and wallpapering skills who continue to appreciate and utilize them today. Later in life, he started a sterling silver jewelry craft business, where he focused his artistic talents and utilized his attention to detail.

Joe was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed boating and camping in the Adirondacks with his wife and kids. Some of his family's most memorable experiences occurred during weeks-long camping trips and shared time on the region's rivers and lakes. His passion for the outdoors lives on as a gift to his family.

Both Joe and his wife of 46-years were strong advocates for their daughter Jody. They were local pioneers in creating access for social, recreational and educational opportunities for her and other children and families with developmentally disabled children and young adults. They were active for years in fundraising and front line advocacy to make life more accessible for people like their daughter. Jody's parents were especially proud of her many achievements.

Charles "Joe" Adams Jr. is predeceased by his wife Joanne; his mother and father Margaret and Charles; and his sister, Bonnie Aarons.

He is survived by his daughter, Jody Adams; and his sons: Joel (Michelle) Adams and Joey (Lynn) Adams. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren: Kali and Collin Adams; and his siblings: Karen Benasi, Jeff and Michael Adams. In addition, he is survived by a close family friend, Kendra Ramsey and her children: Jocelyn and Shayna Conway.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the WWAARC support staff fund, an organization dedicated to serving special people. Checks can be made out to WWAARC and mailed to 436 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY, 12804, in the memo please write in memoriam Charles Adams Jr. staff appreciation fund. Or you may choose to take a walk in the woods and honor Joe's appreciation for the great outdoors.

A celebration of life will be held at the Talk of the Town in Glens Falls, NY, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joey, Joel and Jody,

I just learned of the passing of your dad. I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many great memories of time spent with the Adams'! From playing poker at the dining room table, hockey in the driveway and even going to a craft fair or two in the summer! I always admired your dad, his firefighter background and how proud he was to serve the community. I remember fondly your mom and dads involvement with you kids, especially Jody! Won't be the same driving down Garfield street anymore! My sincere condolences.
Tom Guay
Friend
March 22, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss! I believe he walked the mall but I could be wrong! He looks so familiar he would of wore at vets hat! If I´m wrong I´m so sorry for intruding! If I´m right I am going to miss him! He was so quiet polite and gentle! We talked every time he was in the mall walking! I´m really having a hard time with this my heart is broken! No matter what I am so sorry for your loss!
Valerie
Other
March 21, 2022
Joey, Jody, and Joel - My sincere condolences on the loss of your father. Joey, I have many great memories of your dad from our high school days, hockey, hanging out at your house, etc. Keeping you all in my thoughts in this difficult time.
David Dufresne
March 21, 2022
Joey, Jody and Joel, we are sorry for the loss of your dad. We fought many fires together and we had good times at the firehouse. Jack Mulcahy
Jack and Debbie Mulcahy
March 20, 2022
Joey, Joel, and Jodi, I am sorry about your dad’s passing. He was a wonderful gentleman and I always enjoyed my chats with him over the years, in the neighborhood, at Sunnyside, Talk of the Town, and any other place I would tun into him. Thinking of you.
Karen Shevlin
Friend
March 20, 2022
Sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. His grandmother Della Terri Tripp was my mother's sister. Aunt Della called me years ago when I was a teen age and asked if I would sit for a weekend for Bonnie and the kids. Denise (maiden name O'Keefe) and I have lived in Ct. for many years Nevertheless we watch.news articles. So sorry for your Dad's passing.
Jack Dupell. Vernon Ct
March 19, 2022
Joey, Jody and Joel, your Dad was a great neighbor and friend for many years. We often enjoyed hunting & fishing tales when I lived next door. He’s back with your Mom now. To you and your families, we are very sorry for your loss.
Dave & Rebecca Pelchar
Friend
March 19, 2022
So sorry for your loss haven't really talked to Joe in a while but would think of him often
moe ovitt
March 19, 2022
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
March 19, 2022
