Charles T. Atkinson

GLENS FALLS - Charles T. Atkinson, 66, formerly of Huntington and Chestertown died Wednesday December 2,2020 at his home. Born in NY City he was the son of the late Charles W. Atkinson, Jr. and Margaret Anne (Jordon) Atkinson of Huntington.

Chuck was a graduate of Holy Family High School in South Huntington and received his bachelors degree from CW Post. He was employed for more than 25 years at the Town of Huntington general services.

He will be remembered as a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his mother Margaret Anne (Jordan) Atkinson of Huntington; his wife of 28 years Melissa (Turney) Atkinson of Glens Falls; one son Charles P. Atkinson of FL; three daughters: Margaret "Maggie" Atkinson, Samantha Vestal, Kristen Vestal all of Glens Falls; one brother John Atkinson, one sister Carol Coffey both of Huntington; six grandchildren: Maverick, Thomas, Lillianna, Jacob, Michael, Joseph.

There are no funeral services planned at this time. Services will be announced in the spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.