Charles Phillip Cavicchioli

Feb. 13, 1921 - Dec. 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Charles Phillip Cavicchioli, 99, died at Glens Falls Hospital and is now reunited with Dorothy, his wife of 71 years. Born February 13, 1921 in Staten Island, he was the son of the late Alfayo Cavicchioli and Elizabeth (Dorr) Cavicchioli.

Charles grew up in the Bronx, where he attended school and met his wife to be. Upon the outbreak of World War II, he went into the Army, eventually being deployed to North Africa and then to Italy with the 88th Infantry Division, liberating Italy from German occupation. During his time of service, he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1946.

On November 8, 1947, Charles married his one and only love, Dorothy Schweibert at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Manhattan. On October 23, 1948 their only child, a son, Glen Charles was born.

In 1953, Charles moved his family to Westbury, Long Island, where they resided for the next 35 years.

For 40 years, Charles worked for a family-owned company, Airconda/Air Cooling Products, starting as an air conditioning technician and eventually being promoted to foreman, running the compressor rebuilding division for Chrysler Airtemp. This lasted until 1985, when he decided to retire.

Upon his retirement, he and his wife vacationed in Florida, New England, Canada, and the Adirondacks. Loving the natural beauty of the Adirondacks, they decided to relocate to Queensbury in 1988.

Throughout his life, Charles had many varied interests, including handball, woodworking, archery, skeet shooting, pheasant hunting, saltwater fishing and most of all, golf, being a member of the Queensbury Country Club for many years.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Charles was predeceased by his sister, Joan Fiorillo and all of his in-laws.

He is survived by his son, Glen Charles Cavi; his daughter-in-law, Rosemary; and his grandchildren: Glen Charles Cavi, Jr. and Lisa Anne Cavi, all of Queensbury.

In loving memory of Charles Cavicchioli contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assocation at Pine West Plaza (Building 4, suite 405) Washington Ave. Ext., Albany NY 12205.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Hudson Headwaters-Homeward Bound Program, Mary Stein, N. P. in particular for her compassionate care.

