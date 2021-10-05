Menu
Charles Alvin Cloran
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St
Lake Luzerne, NY

Charles Alvin Cloran

Nov. 11, 1932 - Sept. 29, 2021

INDIAN LAKE - Charles Alvin Cloran born on November 11, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021 at the age of 88 at The Home of the Good Shepherd Moreau.

His family moved to Manhattan when he was a young boy and after graduating high school, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the Army both of which afforded him extensive travel overseas.

With an honorable discharge from the Army and an aptitude for mechanics and auto body work, Charles went on to become a self-made businessman who owned and operated motorbike shops and auto body repair shops throughout his lengthy career. In his later years, plumbing work was his mainstay and he continued to work until his late seventies.

On February 27, 1960 he married the love of his life in The Church in the Highlands in White Plains, NY and started a family. They moved from the suburbs of New York City to the Adirondack Mountains in 1970 and resided there for the next 49 years. When he wasn't working, Charlie, as he was commonly known, loved snowmobiling in the winter and golfing and jaunting to Maine in the summer.

Charlie will be missed by many and is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Cloran; and their two daughters: Cynthia Vail and Elisa Cloran-Stubbs and their husbands; five grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Charlie's wishes there are no public calling hours or funeral services.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.



Published by Post-Star on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
Charlie was good people!
Daisy
Friend
October 9, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Charlie´s passing. We will miss his friendship ...until we meet again!
Dick & Millie
Friend
October 5, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace
D
October 5, 2021
