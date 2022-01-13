Menu
Charles V. "Chuck" Duell
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
ABOUT
South Glens Falls High School

Charles V. Duell "Chuck"

March 17, 1930 - Jan. 8, 2022

GLENS FALLS - Charles V. Duell "Chuck", 91, of Glens Falls, NY, passed away on January 8, 2022 at his home, with his loving family by his side.

Chuck was born in Glens Falls on March 17, 1930 to Charles E., Jr. and Verna M. (Hansen) Duell.

He grew up in South Glens Falls, attending a one-room school house. He graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1947, where he played football and basketball for the Bulldogs. Soon after, Chuck began a 44-year career at NY Telephone Co., joining his two uncles and a cousin. He worked as a repairman, installer and systems technician.

From March of 1951-December 1952, he proudly served his country in the US Army. Stationed in Korea, he ran and maintained the communication lines between units and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with Two Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star Medal of Valor, and attained the rank of Sergeant.

Soon after his discharge, Chuck married Betty Surprenant on May 30, 1953 in St. Mary's Church, Glens Falls.

He spent summers on his grandfather's farm as a young boy and it instilled in him the love of nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed the local countryside and deer hunting in the Adirondacks. Chuck completed the Tri-County Rifle League for more than 40 years.

Generous with his time and talent, he was always ready to lend a hand to his family and community. Along with fellow Verizon retirees, the Pioneers, he volunteered on numerous service projects in the local area.

He was a longtime and faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Church.

Besides his wife of 68 years; he is survived by daughters: Susan (Peter) Lavelle, Moira Minnich; and son Charles F. Duell; seven grandchildren: Christopher (Jen), Mary, Katherine, John (Jess), Samuel, Michael, Rion; and one great-grandson, Hunter. He is also survived by his best friend Ted Dolan (cousin); as well as several nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

Services are private and burial service with military honors will take place in the spring in St. Mary's- St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for their expert and kind care.

Chuck requested any donations in his memory to be made to the local Korean War Veterans, Chapter 60, c/o VFW, 30 Cooper Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For those who wish online condolences can be made to www.sbfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
I grew up living next door to cousin Chuck. I always looked up to and admired him. I remember the night that Chuck left for Korea. I was 8 years old, and he was my hero.
Douglas F, Duell
Family
January 16, 2022
We are saddened to hear that Chuckie passed away. Our Sympathy to the whole family. He is the last of our cousins, Mary & I are the only ones left from my Dad's side. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ed & Pat (Duell) Pratt
Family
January 14, 2022
Dearest Betty and Family, My sincerest sympathies for the loss of a fine man. Chucky was always a joy to see and talk with. I loved seeing Chuck and Betty in the Publix Market and seeing their faces light up when they saw me. I miss my Duell family very much. Charlie, Verna, Dagmar, Bob, and Chuck were all very important and loving memories of my childhood and living next door. Hugs and loves to Betty and the family. May many happy memories of Chuck warm your hearts and bring you peace.
Sandy Duell Rose
Family
January 13, 2022
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
January 13, 2022
