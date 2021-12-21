Charles L. Fuller

Aug. 27, 1926 - Dec. 19, 2021

FORT EDWARD – Charles L. Fuller, 95, of Fort Edward, passed away Sunday morning, December 19, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on August 27, 1926 in Albany, NY, he was a life-long area resident and son of the late Warren A. Fuller and the late Laura (Burdick) Fuller Randall.

Charles was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and a Veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Army Air Corps. On August 2, 1974, he married Mary M. Barot in Hudson Falls.

Charles worked for 34 years at General Electric, Co. in Fort Edward, retiring in 1987. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, an avid snowmobiler and a member of the Barnstormers Snowmobile Club in Kingsbury. Charles and Mary enjoyed traveling around the country in their motor home, visiting friends and relatives in their travels. For the last 20 years, they spend their winters in Leesburg, FL and made many memories there. Charles was also a member of the Village Baptist Church in Fort Edward.

Charles is predeceased by his beloved dogs, Toma, Scruffy and Pierre.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary M. Fuller of Fort Edward; and his son, James C. Fuller of Fort Edward.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home where Pastor Peggy Norton will officiate.

All visitors are required to wear facemasks upon entering the building.

Burial with military honors will be in the Spring at Moss Street Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or to the Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.