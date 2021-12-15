Rev. Charles G. Huff

Jan. 5, 1942 - Dec. 11, 2021

GANSEVOORT - Rev. Charles G. Huff, 79, a resident of Gansevoort., passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born January 5, 1942 in Elmira, NY. He was the son of the late Clifford and Laura Teller Huff.

Pastor Huff retired from the Faith Chapel Assembly of God in Schuylerville where he had been Pastor for 30 years. Prior to coming to Schuylerville Pastor Huff had served in three other churches. After retiring he continued to minister wherever he was needed.

Pastor Huff had several hobbies. He loved spending time with his family, doing handyman and carpentry work, working puzzles, collecting bottles for returns, volunteering with Operation Christmas Child and photographing sunrises on Myrtle Beach.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Marilyn Speigel and his brother-in-law Gilbert Scholl.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Green Huff of Gansevoort; one son, Christopher (Rose) Huff of Amsterdam; two daughters: Laura (Todd) Weils of Queensbury and Cynthia Huff of Gansevoort; two sisters: Ethelyn Scholl of NC and Beverly (Al) Weesner of NV; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Calvary's Family Life Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY. The service can also be viewed live on the church facebook page.

A private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville at a later date.

Memorials can be made in his memory to Calvary's Family Life Center to benefit Operation Christmas Child.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.