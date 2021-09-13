Charles Francis Kelly, Sr.

Jan. 27, 1934 - Sept. 6, 2021

OSWEGO - Charles Francis Kelly, Sr., 87, of Oswego, formerly of Ticonderoga, passed peacefully on September 6, 2021.

He was born in Oswego on January 27, 1934, to Patrick Kelly and Agnes (Carey) Kelly. At the age of nine, his mother passed away, and at age 13, his father married Ethel (Nell) Carey.

He graduated from Oswego High School in 1951, and attended Oswego State Teachers College.

Chuck had attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and subsequently attended the Schiff Reservation for Professional Scout Executives and was appointed to the Boy Scout Council in Union City, NJ. He worked in scouting for several years, eventually relocating to Ticonderoga, NY. He eventually left scouting and worked for both the Village and Town of Ticonderoga, and ultimately retired as a Correction Officer for the State of New York Department of Correctional Services in 1997.

While living in Ticonderoga, Chuck was active with the Ticonderoga Fire Department and the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad.

In his retirement, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, trips to the casino and working on crossword puzzles.

Charles married Karen Warmuth in 1959, and they had five children. They divorced in 1988 and he relocated back to Oswego, where he met and subsequently married Patricia Henderson.

He was predeceased by his father, mother, step-mother and brother, Donald (Diana) Kelly.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Patricia (Henderson) Kelly; his children: Nancey (Kevin) McAuley of Rutherford, NJ, Patrick (Arlene) Kelly of Westport NY, Charles (Karen) Kelly, Jr. of Queensbury NY, Susan Kelly of East Alton, IL, Maureen (Mark) Gordon of Brighton, IL; stepdaughter Tressa (Joseph) Krenzer of Clemmons, NC; and stepson Thomas (Kimberly) Moshier of Scriba NY; Chuck also leaves behind his brother Leroy (Joan) Kelly of Point Pleasant Beach NJ; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his best friend Chloe, his adopted dog.

Chuck wished there be no calling hours and for services to be held privately at Riverside Cemetery.