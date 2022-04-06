Charles "Chuck" G. Naylor

HUDSON FALLS - Charles "Chuck" G. Naylor, 35, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Pettigrew, officiating.

Interment with military honors will take place Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY. Patriot Guard Riders will lead the procession from the funeral home at 10:00 a.m.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.