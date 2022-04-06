Menu
Charles G. "Chuck" Naylor
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 7 2022
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
Charles "Chuck" G. Naylor

HUDSON FALLS - Charles "Chuck" G. Naylor, 35, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Pettigrew, officiating.

Interment with military honors will take place Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY. Patriot Guard Riders will lead the procession from the funeral home at 10:00 a.m.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jack and Ryan and Tammy and Naylor family .WE are so shocked and sadden to learn of the passing on of your Dad and your son ..so happy to call Chuck our family ,always a smile ,he loved his sons Jack and Ryan ,as the heart of his life .keeping our Grandsons and Naylor family in our thoughts and prayers ...2 Corinthians 5:6-8 So we are always confident ,knowing that while we are at home in the body,we are absent from the Lord ..For we walk by faith ,not by sight.We are confident ,yes,well pleased to be absent from the body ,and to be present with the Lord ...Til we meet again ,love you Chuck
Peggy and John Dardas
Family
April 5, 2022
Tammy, Jack, Ryan, and the Naylor Family, We were shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck. We send our deepest condolences. May you find comfort with family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.
Elaine and John Dillon
April 5, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about Chucky
We have fond memories when we lived in the park with Chucky knocking on our door to see LauraLee.
Thank you for your service
Sending love and prayers to all
Debbie & Steve Tucker
Friend
April 5, 2022
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
April 5, 2022
Prayers being said for IBEW brother, May God bless his soul and watch over those he leaves behind
Mark Hopkins
Coworker
April 4, 2022
To Chuck’s family and friends I was very sorry to hear of his passing. I got the pleasure of meeting Chuck a few years back at Lafarge Over the past few years I’ve ran into him here and there and enjoyed saying hello and catching up. Great guy, great work ethic and would give you the shirt off his back. You’ll be missed bud. Glad we got to have some laughs.
Jim Maio
Friend
April 4, 2022
