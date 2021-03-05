Charles "Chuck" Peter Schiltz

Apr. 28, 1961 - Mar. 3, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Charles "Chuck" Peter Schiltz passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving wife by his side. Born April 28, 1961 he was the son of Sylvester Schiltz and Betty (Lee) Spadaro.

Chuck was a loving father, son, brother, husband, and friend. If you were fortunate enough to be related to him or lucky enough to have known him, you know you were blessed.

He was one of a kind, from his love of singing and, yes, yodeling to his sculpey creations and his never-ending support of the NY Yankees. He also enjoyed family get togethers, bonfires with spirited croquet matches, and sports talk. Chuck loved plants and flowers but sadly his back porch garden will never be the same. His cooking skills need to be mentioned especially his Thanksgiving lasagna and award-winning mac and cheese. But above all else; being a Dad to Andy and Devon was his greatest joy. A prouder Papa Bear you will never find.

Chuck had two lady loves. His first was Karen Veit. They were married on April 28, 1984. And although their marriage ended, their friendship never did. His second love was Deborah Morgan. They started as co-workers, became friends, and were married on April 1, 2019 with a scrabble inspired wedding cake and a game night themed party that summer. (Game nights started years ago with Deb and her niece Alicia Fifield.)

Chuck spent the last decade working in the Electronic Banking Department at Glens Falls National Bank. He took great pride in his work and it showed. For many years he taught religious education at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glens Falls. He adored his students, and it was reciprocated.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Deb; his daughter, Devon (Justin) who lives in WA and his son Andy who lives in MA; his parents, Betty Spadaro of Saratoga Springs and Sylvester (Beth) of Altamont; siblings: Donna Schadow, Jim (Suzanne) and Doug; nieces: Jessica (Brian) Altman and Kristen (Carl) Hatt; nephew, Stephen (Courtney) Schiltz; grandnephews: Levi Altman, Logan Hatt and Stephen Schiltz; step-siblings: Jeff (Jackie) Gregory and Jennifer Cary; his first wife, Karen Schiltz; and many cousins, aunts, uncles. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Joe, and Steve; and stepfather, Joe Spadaro.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Burial will be at the East Clarendon Cemetery in Vermont.

Special thanks to the staff of Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital and the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, especially Dr. Umbreen Rozell and her nurse Barb Moehringer.

For Chuck's love of reading, in lieu of flowers please consider a monetary donation to the Fort Edward Free Library in his memory.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Chuck's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.