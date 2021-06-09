Charles William Scriber

Aug. 30, 1949 - June 4, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - Charles William Scriber, a lifelong resident of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, June 4, 2021. He was born on August 30, 1949 in Cambridge to Priscilla (Collamer) and William Scriber.

He graduated from Cambridge Central School in the Class of 1970 and the Ohio School of Welding. He retired from Saint Gobain in 2004.

Charles was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephew whom he enjoyed showering with gifts and spending time with, especially at Christmas. He was an avid NASCAR fan, faithful to the Ford brand. He spent many summers serving as a member of a pit crew at Lebanon Valley Speedway. He was also a big New York Yankees fan and looked forward to an annual trip to Yankee Stadium. In his later years he had also become an enthusiastic Adirondack Thunder hockey team supporter and enjoyed socializing with his many fellow fans. He also enjoyed spending time at the Saratoga flat track. He loved traveling to Lake George and touring the Adirondacks in his beloved Mustangs. Most summer days he could be found enjoying the Lake Lauderdale Beach where he prided himself on being the first season pass holder each year.

He is survived by his sisters: Ruth Ann Virtue and her husband George of Cambridge, Mary Scriber of Manchester VT, Valerie Santerre and her husband Richard of Queensbury, Tina Fleming and her husband Brian of Salem; and by his brother Allen Scriber of Cambridge; his nephew Michael Santerre and his wife CaMaya; his nieces: Crystal Lamb and her husband Will, Bliss Scriber Dubrow, Keegan Scriber, Kelli Scriber and Autumn Fleming; two great nephews; one great niece; as well as his aunts and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Priscilla and William Scriber; and his sister Cynthia Scriber.

Calling hours are Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jim Bartholomew officiating.

A reception will be held at Lake Lauderdale following the service.

Memorial donations can be made to The Cambridge Food Pantry, 59 South Park St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

