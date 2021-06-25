Charles "Charlie" Zecchini

MARION, NC - On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Mr. Charles "Charlie" Zecchini, age 94, of Marion, peacefully transitioned into rest at The Lodge at Mills River.

Charlie (or Bob as he was known in his younger days sharing the same first name as his father) grew up in the Portsmouth, NH area. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1944 during WWII. He was honorably discharged in August 1946 as an Electronic Technicians Mate Second Class. He continued in the Naval Reserve until 1961 achieving the rank of Lieutenant J.G. He attended the University of New Hampshire, where he met his future wife Jan, graduating with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1950. Following graduation, he embarked on a 42 year career with General Electric working at a number of locations. While at the Hickory, NC location his first son Kenneth was born followed by a move to Shelbyville, IN where his second son Edward was born. His final move with General Electric was to Queensbury, NY where he spent the remainder of his career as an Electrical and Quality Control Engineer at the Hudson Falls and Fort Edward facilities.

After retirement Charlie and his wife split time between New York and coastal North Carolina until moving full time to North Carolina. During this time, they traveled to many parts of the world and enjoyed many rounds of golf. In 2001 they permanently relocated to North Cove near Marion, NC. In 2004 they began a new adventure as inn keepers purchasing The Inn at Blue Ridge. After Jan's passing in 2012 Charlie continued to own and operate the inn until its sale in 2019 after which he continued to visit the inn to connect with past guests and friends.

Throughout his life Charlie enjoyed golf, boating, travel, and music. During his life he made many friends and touched many lives. Charlie was a gracious host and true gentleman. The world is a better place for him having been in it. He will be sorely missed and long remembered.

