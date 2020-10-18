Charlotte Rozell

Sept. 12, 1932 - Oct. 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY / FT. EDWARD - Charlotte Rozell, 88, a former resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Ft. Hudson Nursing Home, Ft. Edward.

She was born on September 12, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Louise (Kraft) Cowles.

She was born and raised on a farm in Lake Luzerne where she learned to ride horses. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Charlotte loved to dance and was an Elvis Presley and Jonny Cash fan. She also enjoyed gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, shopping, bingo and playing rummy.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, John Allen Rozell; her son, Roger Rozell and her brother, Miles Cowles.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna (David) Shiel of Florida; her grandsons: David J. Shiel of Corinth, Kory J. ( Bethany) Shiel of Indiana, Adam J. Shiel of Florida; her great grandchildren: Vanessa Shiel of Clifton Park, Sylar Shiel of Corinth; her step great grandchildren: Izzac Myers of Indiana, Ella Myers of Indiana and her sister, Ernestine (Kenneth) Williams of South Glens Falls; sister in law, Virginia Cowles and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will take place next to her husband at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff on S-Wing at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for taking good care of our mom/gramma especially to the head nurse Carol Jean and Doctor Quaresima during the Covid Epidemic and all the great nurses that took care of mom.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.