Christopher Bartley DePoy

March 13, 1954 - Feb. 27, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Christopher Bartley DePoy, 66, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his home.

Born on March 13, 1954, in Rutland, VT, he was the son of the late Donald and Martha (Norton) DePoy.

Chris graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, Vermont, in 1972. He received his bachelor's degree from Castleton University and earned a Master of Education from The College of Saint Rose.

Chris was an adventurer who loved to travel. He worked at Killington Ski Area for over twenty years before becoming a Special Education teacher. For nine of those years, he spent his summers working in Long Beach Island, NJ. He also spent time in both California and Alaska, where he worked on a fishing boat.

On August 2, 1997, Chris married Cheri French at the Waybury Inn in Middlebury, VT. Shortly after, he returned to school to become certified in Special Education. For 20 years, Chris worked as a Special Education teacher at Capital Region BOCES in Albany until his retirement in June 2020. He worked to inspire his students and always went above and beyond to make sure they had the tools they needed to succeed.

Chris enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, skiing, traveling, and most of all entertaining his wife and daughters. He had an amazing sense of humor. He will be remembered for his storytelling and generous personality.

In addition to his parents, Chris was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Kay Harris, Peter DePoy, Martha Pratico and John Michael DePoy; his father-in-law, Kenneth French.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 23 years, Cheri; his daughters, Martha and Megan DePoy of South Glens Falls; his brother, Thomas DePoy and his wife, Nancy; his mother-in-law, Margie French; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jeff Harris, Lynn DePoy, Miles Pratico, Sharon DePoy, Susan French and Cindy Lane; 19 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews.

At Chris' request there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be conducted at a time and date to be announced in the spring.

Memorial donations in Chris' memory can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation c/o Jeff Harris, 1414 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL 60201 or online at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Chris' Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.