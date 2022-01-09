Menu
Christopher A. DiBenedetto
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY

Christopher A. DiBenedetto

Jan. 2, 1960 - Dec. 21, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Christopher A. DiBenedetto, 61, formerly of Clifton Park, NY died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at his home. Born January 2, 1960 in Rockville Centre, NY he was the son of the late Anthony DiBenedetto and the late Joanne F. (Roscoe) Aldunate.

Chris was employed as a security guard and also employed in the restaurant business. He will be remembered as a loving son.

Survivors include his step-father, Robert G. Aldunate (Barbara) Aldunate of Hernando, Fl.

Interment and services will be in the spring of 2022 at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris, today I sit here still not believing your gone. We had spoke days before u were called to heaven, i will always remember all the advice you gave me and all the great conversations we had and u will always be remembered. You were my best friend. I will miss you. Will never forget u. Do what u were great at and guard the heavens.
Erick almodovar
Friend
January 12, 2022
