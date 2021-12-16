Menu
Christopher James LaCroix
2001 - 2021
BORN
2001
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Christopher James LaCroix

May 18, 2001 - Dec. 12, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Christopher James LaCroix, 20, of Fort Edward, NY passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.

Born on May 18, 2001 in Carmel, NY, he is the son of Robert Wayne LaCroix and Sara Jean Tompkins. Christopher had previously attended Hudson Falls Central School. He was employed by McGuire Excavating in Fort Ann and McDonalds in Fort Edward.

Christopher was a free and gentle soul. He loved to be surrounded by friends and family. Christopher especially loved unique and fast cars; he was mechanically gifted and fixed up all of his vehicles. He would always extend a helping hand to all friends and family, fixing anyone's car that was in need of repair.

Christopher enjoyed all outdoor activities including hiking, biking, camping, ATV and dirt bike riding, most of all bon fires with friends. Chris loved whole heartedly many people, but especially Amber Genier and her daughter Scarlett. Chris was supported by all his friends and family, too many to mention. We would like to mention a very small few, special recognition to Racheal Willette and her son Keegan, Amy Sherman and her son Dan, Uncle Brian, Grandma and Grandpa Tompkins.

He was predeceased by his great-grandfather Robert Howe; great-step-grandfather Richard Brown; great-grandmother Helena Brown; grandmother Deborah LaCroix; grandfather Robert Baker and great-uncle Charles Martin.

Chris is survived by his mother and step father Sara Tompkins and Derek Shaw of Fort Edward; step-sister Madison Shaw of Fort Edward; father Robert LaCroix of Granville; brothers: Robert J. LaCroix of Granville and Bradley Lacroix of Fort Edward; grandparents Donna and Bert Tompkins of Wingdale, NY; great-grandmother Lucy Howe of Dover Plains, NY; aunt and uncle Aaron and Marcia Tompkins and family of Howes Caves, NY; uncle Brian LaCroix and family of Wassaic, NY; uncle and aunt Jeff and Jennifer Crocker and family of New Milfort, CT; great-grandmother Yvonne O'Connell of Pawling, NY; and step-grandmother Alice Jones of Fort Ann, NY; his dog Banks; cat Teddy; and Goldfish.

The family would like to thank the care team of medical professionals at Glens Falls Hospital ER and Albany Medical Center SICU.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY with a prayer service to immediately follow and is being lead by his grandfather Burt Tompkins.

Donations in Christopher's memory may be made to Hudson River Community Credit Union on Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, NY.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Prayer Service
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY
Dec
18
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY
We love you Chris and you will always be in our thoughts and hearts. To his family - there will never be enough words to express our sorrow for your loss. Chris was one of the kindest souls we have ever met and we were the lucky ones to have been part of his life. RIP sweet Chris.
Brian, Rebecca and Ryan Schwenger
December 18, 2021
I´m so very sorry this has happened. You are in my prayers, may God surround you with His loving arms and comfort you.
JoAnn Nadeau
December 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. There are no words that can anything, but over time it gets a little better.
Gary Fiske
Work
December 18, 2021
Your HCR Home Care Family
December 18, 2021
Stevenson's
December 17, 2021
