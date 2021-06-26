Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ciara Elizabeth Bailey Hesse
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Ciara Elizabeth Bailey Hesse

FORT EDWARD – Ciara Elizabeth Bailey Hesse, infant daughter of Donald Hesse III and Monica Lescault and paternal granddaughter of Agnes Hesse and the late Donald Hesse, Jr. and maternal granddaughter of Anna Robbins and Joel Robbins, Dennis Lescault, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.