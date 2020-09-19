Clarence Joseph Dumas, Jr.

QUEENSBURY - Clarence Joseph Dumas, Jr., husband of Carol Dumas, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls

Funeral Services will follow the calling hour at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Nancy Goff, officiating.

Due to the pandemic, face masks and social distancing is required.

