Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clarence Joseph Dumas Jr.

Clarence Joseph Dumas, Jr.

QUEENSBURY - Clarence Joseph Dumas, Jr., husband of Carol Dumas, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls

Funeral Services will follow the calling hour at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Nancy Goff, officiating.

Due to the pandemic, face masks and social distancing is required.

To view a full obituary, please visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.