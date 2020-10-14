Clarence V. Molisani

July 28, 1930 - Oct. 11, 2020

LAKE GEORGE - Clarence V. Molisani, 90, a resident of Lake George, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born on July 28, 1930 in the Bronx.

Prior to his retirement, Clarence was the owner and operator of a clothing manufacturer in Brooklyn NY.

He is predeceased by his son, Michael.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Phyllis (Ward) Molisani of Lake George; his son, Edward Molisani of New Rochelle; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from noon until 1:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.