Claude Edward Sheridan

BOLTON LANDING - Ed reached his final summit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Ed fought his battle with cancer like he climbed his mountains! With strength and fortitude, one step or one day at a time.

He gave it his all and never gave up. Ed was an avid hiker, he was an accomplished ADK Winter 46R. He always enjoyed a good challenge, but you could easily find him on any given trail in the Adirondacks. Ed's love of the mountains took him all over the world. He loved the country of Nepal and made several trips there to hike in the Himalayas and visit Everest Base Camp. He traveled to Africa, Europe and Asia as well as Central and South America. He loved hiking the volcanoes. One of his biggest accomplishments was completing the "Camino De Santiago" trek. Beginning in France, Ed walked over the Pyrenees Mountains and then 500 miles across Spain, arriving in Santiago de Compostela. This was one of his favorite and most fulfilling personal journeys ever. Ed also enjoyed his fair share of traveling with his wife Carol (on easier jaunts) but just as adventurous. In 2005 they summitted Mt. Kilimanjaro together in Tanzania (19,340ft). When Ed was not traveling you might find him enjoying a cold beer, a good book and his faithful dog Mollie relaxing on his porch.

Ed was born in Cooperstown to Gerald Alice (Edwards) Sheridan. He was the oldest of four children. Ed grew up on the family poultry farm where hard work and family values were instilled in him at an early age. After graduating from Richfield Springs Central School (class of 1964) he headed out to pursue a career in construction. In 1984 Ed was the project manager for the reconstruction of the Sagamore Golf Course. It is there where he met his present wife Carol and married in 1985. Together they owned and operated Frank's Snack Bar in Bolton Landing from 1989-2007. After the business was sold, Ed worked part time for Lake George Kayak Co. He also spent much of his time volunteering with many of the community organizations. He was a member of the Bolton Emergency Rescue Squad for years. He never sat idle and always had a project going on. He also loved photography and hosted many a slide show of his adventurous trips.

Ed was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Mary Alice (Collins); a niece, Nakisha Sheridan; and his first wife, Sandra (Russell).

He is survived by the three most important women in his life, his present wife and best friend, Carol (Francisco); and his daughters: Sheri (Scott) Stoneking of Northridgeville, Ohio and Donna (Anthony) Milanese of Troy; his brothers: Gerald (Cheri) Sheridan of Bergen, and Peter Sheridan of Lakehills, Texas; his grandchildren: Shaun, Scotty, Stacey and Anthony Jr., two great-grandchildren: Joshua and Jaxson; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home on Lafayette Street in Queensbury. There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at The Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St. in Lake George, with Father Joseph Busch officiating. The Rite of Commitment will be held at a later date at the town of Horicon Cemetery. A celebration of his life will follow the mass back up in Bolton at his home. Social distancing regulations will be adhered to.

One of Ed's favorite quotes (from the movie) "The Way" was "You don't choose a life…you live one!" So with that being said GO Live your life! Enjoy every moment and remember when life gives you mountains, put on your boots and hike!

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either The C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls: The Bolton Landing Emergency Services, P.O. Box 1054, Bolton Landing or to your favorite pet rescue site.

A very special thank you goes out to Dr. John Stoutenberg, Rebecca Freligh PA and Dr Ben Taylor as well as all of the staff a C.R. Wood Cancer Center. You are truly the BEST of the BEST! There are not enough words to ever express our thanks and gratitude for all of your support and care we received throughout Ed's journey.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.