Claude Edward Sheridan
DIED
September 25, 2020

Claude Edward Sheridan

BOLTON LANDING -

Ed reached his final summit on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette St, Queensbury. There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at The Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, with Father Joseph Busch officiating. The Rite of Commitment will be held at a later date at the Town of Horicon Cemetery. A celebration of his life will follow the mass back up in Bolton at his home. Social distancing regulations will be adhered to.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church
50 Mohican St., Lake George, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
This senior photo of Claude Edward Sheridan is from the Richfield Springs Central School Class of 1964 Yearbook
JoAnn Duga
October 1, 2020
Dear Carol, I was so sad to learn Ed had passed away. For 20 years our family has been coming to our second home in Bolton. When my boys were little Ed would give them a rock he picked up on his travels. They became prized possessions. Later when he transitioned to the Kayak Company we would stop by to speak about his winter adventures. He always had a smile to share and asked about our family. I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed by many.
Keelin Hutzley
October 1, 2020
Adios mi amigo. I’m a better person for having known you. You will be remembered
Jim Simone
Friend
October 1, 2020
Carol we are so sorry, will always remember Ed up the road.
Edward H. Pratt
Friend
October 1, 2020
Carol, So sorry to hear of Eds passing. I know he fought to the end. Now he can rest. My heart felt condolences to you and family. RIP Ed.
Stephen Snyder
October 1, 2020
I am so very sad to hear this news! I just saw you both and Ed looked so good. I feel blessed to have gotten to know him over the years and didn’t realize I was saying goodbye 10 days ago. I always enjoyed our visits and hearing stories about all his incredible journeys. What a great guy and a life well lived but cut way too short! Carol my deepest condolences!
Dr. Carolee Boyd
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
So sorry to see this...Carol my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dinah Keith
Coworker
September 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss,thoughts and prayers are with your and your family. Ed was one of the kindest man I ever met
Sharlene Delorenzo
September 30, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your loss.
LInda Rockwell
September 30, 2020