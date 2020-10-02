Dear Carol, I was so sad to learn Ed had passed away. For 20 years our family has been coming to our second home in Bolton. When my boys were little Ed would give them a rock he picked up on his travels. They became prized possessions. Later when he transitioned to the Kayak Company we would stop by to speak about his winter adventures. He always had a smile to share and asked about our family. I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed by many.

Keelin Hutzley October 1, 2020