Claudia Ann Jackson

Apr. 14, 1935 - Dec. 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Claudia Ann Jackson, age 85, passed away peacefully December 1, 2020 with her family by her side at her home in Queensbury. Claudia, born April 14, 1935, was the daughter of Bob and Dorothy Birdsong.

Growing up, she was very much influenced by her beloved grandmother, Anna Bayles Christmas, and her great grandparents Emily and Arthur Bayles. Claudia often shared stories about them as well as Anna's delicious recipes.

Claudia met the love of life, Michael (Mike) Jackson at age 15. They met again after high school and were married in April of 1957. Together they raised three sons: Peter, Steven and Andrew. Eventually Claudia took on the role of Grammie for her three granddaughters: Rachel, Dana and Corinne.

In 1969, Claudia started teaching at the Flower Hill Elementary School in Huntington, NY. She obtained a Masters in special education and pursued her passion of teaching for 30 years in a variety of school settings ending in Pomona, CA.

Upon retirement she relocated from her home in Corona Del Mar, CA to Queensbury, NY where she became an active member of the community. Claudia substitute taught in Warren County public schools, attended St. James' Episcopal Church (Lake George) and volunteered at the Double H Ranch. Claudia especially loved to work the ski program for children with chronic and life threatening illnesses. Volunteering at the Double H Ranch was a passion that she pursued year round.

Claudia's hands were never idle. She loved gardening, sewing, knitting, cooking and canning. Claudia enjoyed sharing these talents with others by sharing knitted hats, jars of homemade pickles or plates of baked cookies whenever possible. Always being a woman of the times, Claudia's most recent endeavor was sewing facial masks for anyone who needed them, which is evidenced by the stack of vibrantly designed fabrics, elastic and masks in various stages of completion that the family has found next to her sewing machine.

Due to covid restrictions services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Claudia's name either to the Double H Ranch https://www.doublehranch.org/donate/ or to Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) of Glens Falls, a non-profit organization.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

