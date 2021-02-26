Claudia Jean LaPlant

June 5, 1951 - Feb. 23, 2021

GANSEVOORT - Claudia Jean LaPlant, age 69, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home in Gansevoort. She was born June 5, 1951 in Niskayuna, NY the daughter of the late Claude G. and Sadie (Danforth) Purdy.

Claudia graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1969. She retired from the New York State Department of Labor, where she made many friends.

She enjoyed spending time with family, crafting, quilting, taking care of her flowers and the hummingbirds.

To continue her memory is her husband, Joseph LaPlant; her children: William J. Book, Jr., Shani (Joel) Nitcher, Jennifer (Thomas) Bradshaw, Michael (Marie) LaPlant; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her close niece Lynn Hinkle.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Gilbert, Floyd and Ralph Purdy; sister, Marie Pellitier; sister-in-law, Linda Purdy; and her best friend Carol Harman.

The family would like to thank Cheryl, Linda, and JoAnn along with the Saratoga County Hospice for their guidance, support and compassion during Claudia's time of need.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 with Rev. Carole Miller officiating. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, or Alzheimer's Association at: https://act.alz.org

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest.

