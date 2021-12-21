Clayton William Pollock

Dec. 5, 1962 - Dec. 18, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Clayton William Pollock, 59, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1962, in Albion, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Lucille (Norton) Pollock.

Clayton graduated from Holley High School in Holley, NY in 1981. Following graduation, Clayton enlisted in the United State Army serving in the 2nd Battalion 32nd Infantry from 1981 till 1983.

For many years, Clayton worked for Saint Gobain in Granville as a chemical specialist.

He enjoyed gaming, archology, martial arts, gardening, collecting and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory include his son, Clayton Pollock and his wife, Sarah; his daughter, Sara Pollock; his grandchildren: Zachary and Oscar Pollock, Mazie Carpenter, Alivia Grant, Xavier Sweat-McVay; his siblings: Linda Ault, Valerie Farmer, Robert Pollock and his wife, Patricia, Delsie Pollock. Uncle Will will be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 1 to 3p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Graveside Service will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced at the Hebron Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Clayton's memory can be made to American Heart Assoc. Northeastern Region, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or Autism Society of America, 2080 South Undermountain Road, Sheffield, MA 01257.

To view Clayton's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.