Clifford W. Howard, Sr.

June 10, 1964 - Nov. 21, 2020

GANSEVOORT - Clifford W. Howard, Sr., 56, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Pines Nursing Home.

Born on June 10, 1964, in Ocala, FL, he was the son of the late William and Ruth (Stone) Howard.

Clifford graduated from Forest High School in Ocala, FL. He worked for Circle Square Ranch in Ocala for most of his life.

On September 28, 1985, Clifford married Trudy Foster in Dunnellon, FL.

Clifford enjoyed animals, taking care of the orphan baby calves, working and especially taking care of his children.

In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his brother, Frank Howard; his brother-in-law, Ron Harmon.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Trudy; his children: C.W. Howard, Jr. and his wife, Sara, William Howard and Samuel Howard; his grandchildren: Tanner and Rylee Howard; his siblings: Janice Harmon, Donna Santangelo and her husband, Donald, Alan Howard and his family; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Clifford's request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Clifford's memory can be made to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12803.

Clifford always enjoyed all the people at the Pines Nursing Home.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Clifford's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.