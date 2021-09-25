Cody W. Sherman

June 20, 1994 - Sept. 22, 2021

GLENS FALLS – Cody W. Sherman, 27, passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2021.

Born June 20, 1994, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Sherri (Beebe) and William (Bill) C. Sherman, III.

Cody attended Argyle High School and then went onto work a variety of jobs throughout the years. Most recently, he worked for a local landscaping company where he found himself enjoying working outdoors and working hard with his hands.

He loved baseball, being outdoors, fishing and hunting, where he created treasured memories with his family and friends. He had a passion for riding dirt bikes, ATV's and snowmobiles any chance he got; he was sure to be there to join in. Cody loved nature and animals, along with numerous family pets he cared for over the years.

Cody was thoughtful, he would be there whenever there was someone in need. His family and friends were most important to him. Cody had a huge, kind heart, with a smile just as big, along with a good handshake or the biggest bear hug to greet you with. He had the family trait of a great sense of humor, always there to make you laugh with his crazy antics.

Cody is predeceased by his maternal and paternal great grandparents; his paternal grandfather, William C. Sherman, II; his dear great aunt and uncle, Betty (Bebee) and Dennis Stevens and his dear childhood friend, Meg Archer, who he considered to be a second sister.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include "his sissy", Alyssa M. Sherman (Jim Alves); his mother, Sherri Sherman (Greg White); his father, William (Bill) Sherman (Evie Brown); his maternal grandmother, Joyce Wren (Kenny Moffit); his maternal grandfather, Bob Beebe (Gretchen); his paternal grandmother, Trudy Leblanc (Ed), along with many dear aunts, uncles and cousins.

In Cody's young life of 27 years, he lived and loved life the best way he could. Our beloved boy is at peace now and we, as his family and friends, will carry on with many wonderful memories to cherish for the days ahead.

Per Cody's request, there with be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held in Cody's memory Saturday, September 25, 2021, 1 p.m., at 55 Harrison Ave., in South Glens Falls, New York. All are welcome.

Memorial donations in memory of Cody may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

