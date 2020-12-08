Coolidge Saunders Copeland

Feb. 25, 1924 - Dec. 6, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Coolidge Saunders Copeland, 96, of Main Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at his home with his grandson, Jeremy by his side. Born on February 25, 1924 in Fort Edward, he was the son of John H. and Olive (Saunders) Copeland.

Coolidge's roots developed in Durkeetown where his parents owned a poultry farm. He attended a one-room school for his first seven years of schooling and then attended the Fort Edward High School graduating in 1942. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in January of 1943 and spent three years and 26 days in the 87th Infantry Division as a radio technician and telephone lineman. He saw combat in Central Europe, the Rhineland and Ardennes (the Battle of the Bulge). After his discharge in 1946, he attended Cornell University for two years before transferring to Skidmore College where he received his BA degree. He received his MA degree for the State University at Albany.

In 1953, Coolidge started his career in education as a high school English teacher at the Argyle Central School. His last sixteen years were spent as the Director of Guidance at the Granville Central School.

He was a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather and enjoyed his family and many friends.

Coolidge was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church, the Herschel-Argyle Masonic Lodge, the American Legion, the Elks, the NYS Retired Teachers Association and the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his two wives, Constance Titterington Copeland and Martha Jane Copeland as well as his daughter Diane Copeland Jarvis, his brothers, William Copeland and John Copeland.

Left to cherish his memory include his beloved grandsons: Jeremy Bartow and his wife, Margaret and their children, Derek and Carsen of Fort Edward, Andrew Bartow and his wife, Linda and their children, Adam and Owen of Sharon Springs. His stepdaughters: Patricia Termaine of Horseheads and Mary Lou Le of Winter Park, FL and their families; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to COVID there will be no calling hours.

Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St, Argyle, NY 12809. Masks and social distancing are required. A live broadcast will be streamed through our website kilmerfuneralhome.com to access the link go to Coolidge's photos and videos.

Burial will follow the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Donations may be made in Coolidge's memory to Argyle Presbyterian Church c/o Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809 or Argyle Free Library, P.O. Box 238, Argyle, NY 12809.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Wanda, Tammy, Jessica, Debbie, Darlene, Tracy, Linda, Valerie, Gwen and Guistina for all their love and care they gave to Coolidge the last two and a half years. They would also like to say thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view Coolidge's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.