Cornelia Alice Desmond Fusco

Feb. 17, 1942 – Nov. 11, 2020

QUEENSBURY - With a smile and the demeanor of one of God's angels, Cornelia Alice Desmond Fusco, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2020 after a long illness. Her family was by her side as they have been over the last several years, inspired by her courage, resilience, and fighting spirit.

Corky (or Connie), as she was known, was born in Little Falls, NY on February 17, 1942 to Edmund and Emily Eckler Desmond. She was pre-deceased by her parents and sister Patricia Desmond Fimmano, as well as her beloved furry four-legged companion, Miss Mia. She was a 1959 graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Little Falls and attended Auburn Community College and SUNY Brockport before receiving her B.S. degree in Psychology from Utica College in 1994. She often remarked it was her turn to finish her degree (at 52 years young) after her two children completed theirs. She was a life-long learner full of curiosity, a trait she intentionally nurtured in her children.

Corky met the love of her life at SUNY Brockport in 1961. She and Joseph A. Fusco were married on November 17, 1962 and shared a wonderful life together for 58 years living in Mohawk, NY; Ilion, NY; and finally, in Queensbury, NY. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband Joseph; her son Joseph S. Fusco and his wife Renae of Chittenden, VT; her daughter Nancy Miles and her husband Hugh of Saratoga, NY; her grandchildren: Andrew Fusco of Rochester NY; Katherine Fusco of Burlington, VT; Julia Miles, a student at the University of South Carolina; Olivia Miles, a student at Arizona State University; and who Corky loved to call our "Bonus Grandchildren": Aaron Rhodes of Seattle, WA; Christian Rhodes, a student at the University of Vermont, and Nora Rhodes of Chittenden, VT.

Corky loved the neighborhood where she lived and was a passionate volunteer for the Cedar Court Homeowners Association. She held the office of Treasurer, Secretary, and contributing member of the Social Committee. She loved hosting "Happy Hours" with neighbors on her patio, weather permitting.

Corky spent twenty years as an office manager and optometric assistant for Dr. Lynn Henry, O.D. in Ilion, NY. She was always smiling and won the hearts of many patients. She always remarked how lucky she was to have a position she loved (and at which she was extremely skilled).

Above all else, Corky's greatest passion was her family. She loved spending time with her two adult children and Renae and Hugh, and especially with her seven grandchildren. Holiday gatherings were one of her greatest joys when everyone was together. They adored her as she was dispensing her wisdom, and the fruits of her extensive research and reading, although some times the advice was unsolicited and one could hear the lament, "Oh, Grandma". Everyone-husband, children, grandchildren-deeply felt her boundless love, kindness, nurturing spirit, warmth, and good humor.

At Corky's request there are no calling hours due to the pandemic. There will be a memorial service for the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801, in Corky's name.

