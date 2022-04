I just learned this morning of Tez´s passing. I am so very sorry for your loss. I coached him for several years at the Jackets...and I grew to really admire his love of life, his outlook and how he treated everyone around him. I would often see him at Home Depot and would watch his face light up as he talked about his kids. Taken too soon, he will be missed!

John Adams Other January 23, 2022