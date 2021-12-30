Cortez Pritchett

Jan. 31, 1975 - Dec. 24, 2021

FORT EDWARD - It is with unbearable heartache and sadness that we say until we meet again to Cortez Pritchett, a loving husband, father, son, brother and an all-around amazing human being that inspired and touched so many lives. He passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Cortez was born in Georgia on January 31, 1975. He is the son of Bernitha Mingo and Bennie Lee Pritchett. He grew up in Florida and was an avid athlete. Cortez played Varsity Basketball all four years of high school and was a sprinter in track, making it to State Finals in the 100m dash and 4 X 100m relay. He was such a threat on the track, that during a meet one team stole his track shoes in the hopes of slowing him down- no such luck!

Cortez attended Collin County Community College in Texas and earned an Associate degree in Criminal Justice. He later started a family with his love, Kellie and was ecstatic with joy over the births of his two sons, Jaylen and Andre. He so wanted boys to carry on his name and legacy.

The family moved to New York and Cortez played football for the GF Green Jackets and was a member of the Championship team. He savored every minute of competition. As the boys grew older, Cortez passed down his love of sports and coached Jay's youth basketball teams in Hudson Falls and Andre's youth (Championship) football team in Fort Edward. He loved every player as his own and loved being their coach. Many of the kids still refer to him as Coach and he loved the title.

Cortez's favorite past times were playing chess, golfing, but especially watching his sons play sports. He beamed with pride at every track meet, football game and Tae Kwon Do color belt challenge. Cortez could barely contain himself when Jaylen went to state track competitions and Andre earned his first and second degree blackbelts. His sons were his pride and joy and he always referred to them as his greatest accomplishment.

Cortez's personality was larger than life - you could hear him a mile away. He was the life of the party and everyone's best friend. His smile was contagious. He had the biggest heart and did anything for anybody. No questions asked. When he embraced you in his big bear hug, you felt immensely loved. He touched many lives.

Cortez leaves behind his love, Kellie; sons: Jaylen and Andre; his mother, Bernitha Mingo (FL) whom he loved fiercely; his father, Bennie Lee Pritchett (FL); his five sisters: Joella McCluster (FL), Margaret Mack (GA), De Pritchett (FL), Alicia Pritchett (FL), and Sharika Pritchett (FL); along with many nephews; nieces; cousins; and his in-laws: Donna and Bob Schiavoni who treated him as a son. Cortez was greatly loved.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 3-5:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Casual attire is welcomed and sports attire is greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hudson Falls Track Team via a check or money order to Hudson Falls Track Team c/o Hudson Falls High School, PO Box 710, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.