Cortez Pritchett

FORT EDWARD - It is with unbearable heartache and sadness that we say until we meet again to Cortez Pritchett, a loving husband, father, son, brother and an all-around amazing human being that inspired and touched so many lives. He passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Casual attire is welcomed and sports attire is greatly appreciated.

