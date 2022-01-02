Menu
Cortez Pritchett
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Cortez Pritchett

FORT EDWARD - It is with unbearable heartache and sadness that we say until we meet again to Cortez Pritchett, a loving husband, father, son, brother and an all-around amazing human being that inspired and touched so many lives. He passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Casual attire is welcomed and sports attire is greatly appreciated.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned this morning of Tez´s passing. I am so very sorry for your loss. I coached him for several years at the Jackets...and I grew to really admire his love of life, his outlook and how he treated everyone around him. I would often see him at Home Depot and would watch his face light up as he talked about his kids. Taken too soon, he will be missed!
John Adams
Other
January 23, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family I had the pleasure of meeting Cortez when his children were in grade school I worked at HF . Loved his family always was involved with his kids activities and after school stuff . Thinking of you all treasure all the memories forever in you´re heart
Rebecca Trombley
School
January 3, 2022
I did not know this man, but wished I had a chance to meet him. Sounds like a good Dude.
James Ball Jr.
December 30, 2021
Im going to miss him so much. Im going to miss working with him at home Depot.
Deanna Ritzenberg
December 28, 2021
Kelly, I am so saddened to hear of the passing of your husband. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very difficult time.
Sue Pidgeon
December 28, 2021
Ryan and Laura Depew
December 27, 2021
